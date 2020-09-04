Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a 10-inning victory over Boston on Thursday.

Hernandez continued his breakout campaign by playing a central role in Toronto's comeback win. He scored the Blue Jays' first run of the contest -- and logged their first hit -- in the seventh inning, then belted a three-run shot in the 10th to help guide the team into a tie for second place in the AL East. In addition to a .311/.361/.644 slash line on the season, Hernandez is tied for first in the majors with 13 home runs and has collected 25 RBI.