Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Orioles.
Hernandez took Tyler Wells yard in the fourth inning to record his fifth home run of the season. After a slow two months to begin the season, Hernandez has collected at least one hit in 18 of his last 19 starts, maintaining a .351 average with three home runs, 14 RBI and 12 runs scored in that span. Hernandez has also homered in consecutive games and has tallied 11 extra-base hits across his last 15 games.
