Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

He took Johnny Cueto deep in the sixth inning, as Hernandez snapped a 14-game homer drought. The 29-year-old slugger has had a rough, injury-marred start to the season but appears to be catching fire along with the rest of the Toronto offense, hitting safely in seven straight games and batting .385 (10-for-26) with four doubles, six runs and six RBI over that stretch. The hot streak has pushed Hernandez's slash line up to .210/.282/.360 with three home runs, 11 runs and 13 RBI through 27 contests.