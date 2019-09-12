Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Hernandez took Travis Lakins deep in the fifth inning for his 22nd homer of the season. He'd been in a slump entering the contest, managing only two hits and striking out 13 times in his last 20 at-bats. For the season, Hernandez owns a subpar .218/.294/.445 line across 412 plate appearances.

