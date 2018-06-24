Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.

The homer was his fifth of June and 13th of the season. Hernandez sat out Friday after back-to-back three-strikeout games, and the Blue Jays' outfield is even more crowded now with Steve Pearce returning, but it's hard to imagine Hernandez will be the odd man out very often given the success he's had since getting the call.

