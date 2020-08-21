Hernandez went 3-for-7 with one walk, one home run, two RBI and three runs scored across both games of the Blue Jays' doubleheader Thursday against the Phillies.

Hernandez recorded one knock in the first game, but came through with the majority of his production in the later contest. He delivered a two-run home run in the first inning, taking Vince Velasquez deep for his eighth home run of the season. He's gotten off to a strong start to the campaign, as he's now hitting .289/.309/.611 to go along with 16 RBI and 13 runs scored across 94 plate appearances.