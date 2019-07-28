Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Smashes walk-off homer
Hernandez went 2-for-6 with a 12th-inning walk-off home run to give the Blue Jays a 10-9 victory.
After the Blue Jays had rallied from a 6-1 deficit to push the game to extra frames, Hernandez launched Emilio Pagan's fifth pitch over the wall in center to win the game. It was the 26-year-old's fifth homer in his last 10 games, and he is 11-for-36 over that span. He holds a .214/.278/.420 slash line with 14 homers in 257 at-bats.
