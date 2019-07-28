Hernandez went 2-for-6 with a pair of solo home runs Saturday in the Blue Jays' 10-9 win over the Rays in 12 innings.

After the Blue Jays had rallied from a 6-1 deficit to push the game to extra frames, Hernandez launched Emilio Pagan's fifth pitch over the wall in center field in the bottom of the 12th to win the game. It was the 26-year-old's sixth homer in his last 10 games.