Hernandez has gone 5-for-20 (.250) with four doubles and a 5:5 K:BB through nine Grapefruit League games.

While he's still looking for his first spring homer, Hernandez has otherwise looked good at the plate, with his batting eye being especially noteworthy after he posted a 14:63 BB:K through 50 games in 2020. The 28-year-old is set to start in right field in a crowded Toronto outfield as he looks to prove that his career-high .289 batting average and .919 OPS last year were no fluke.