Hernandez is starting in center field and hitting sixth Wednesday against the Yankees.

The Blue Jays will waste no time reinserting Hernandez into the starting lineup after summoning him from the minors earlier in the day. The outfielder struggled prior to being sent to Triple-A Buffalo in mid-May, hitting just .189 with a .561 OPS and a 29.8 percent strikeout rate in 39 games for the Blue Jays, but according to Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan, it sounds like he'll immediately reclaim a starting role in center field upon his return.

