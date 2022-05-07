Hernandez isn't starting in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Hernandez was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, but he didn't appear in the matinee against Cleveland. However, he'll start in right field and bat fourth during the second game of the twin bill. Over his first six major-league games of the season, Hernandez hit .316 with a homer, a double, three runs and three RBI.