Hernandez went 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored Sunday in the Blue Jays' 8-2 win over the Tigers.

Steve Pearce was dealing with back issues, so that explains the opportunity, but Hernandez is trying to use his September to stake a claim in the Blue Jays' future, following his trade from the Astros. The 24-year-old used Anibal Sanchez's offerings to bolster his case in this series finale. His first blast came in the fourth inning, a loft that ducked over the wall in dead center field. He pushed the encore over the right-field fence in the fifth. Hernandez might wind up as a deep sleeper depending on the opportunity he receives in 2018, though he can help AL-only fantasy players and some mixed competitors down the stretch this season.