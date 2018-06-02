Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Suffer foot bruise Saturday
Hernandez left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a left foot bruise after fouling a pitch off his foot, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Hernandez finished his at-bat with a fly out to left field before gingerly leaving the field, with Curtis Granderson taking over in left field. Fortunately it's just a bruise for Hernandez as the X-rays came back negative, Mae reports. With an off day Monday, it wouldn't be surprising for the 25-year-old to at least be held out of Sunday's lineup.
