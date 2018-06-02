Hernandez left Saturday's game against the Tigers after fouling a pitch off his left foot, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Hernandez finished his at-bat with a flyout before gingerly leaving the field, with Curtis Granderson taking over in left field. Fortunately it's just a bruise for Hernandez as the X-rays came back negative. With an off day Monday, it wouldn't be surprising for the 25-year-old to be held out of Sunday's lineup.