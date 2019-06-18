Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Suffers sprained wrist
Hernandez left Monday's game against the Angels due to a left wrist sprain, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hernandez crashed into the outfield wall earlier in the contest, and he was finally removed in the top of the seventh inning. His X-rays were negative, though it remains to be seen when he'll be cleared for game action.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Blasts two homers•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Day off Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Locked in as starter•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Productive return to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Starting in center field•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Back in majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...