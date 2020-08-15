Hernandez went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's win against the Rays.
Hernandez provided the Blue Jays with a late-game power surge Friday as the team cruised to a comfortable 12-4 win. The 27-year-old has now hit three home runs over the past two games, and he's had a nice start to the season with a .986 OPS, seven home runs and 13 RBI.
