Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in the 4-0 win over the Phillies on Saturday.

After breaking his hitting streak Friday, Hernandez tallied a single Saturday. However, it was after his first-inning walk that he successfully stole second. The 28-year-old has had a solid start, especially in May since returning from the injured list. He is slashing .291/.344/.477 with five home runs, 18 RBI and a pair of steals through 93 plate appearances.