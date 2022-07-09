Hernandez went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two stolen bases, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 5-2 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Hernandez singled, stole second and scored in the second inning and added an RBI single in the fifth before working the front end of a double steal with Lourdes Gurriel. Speed hasn't been a huge part of Hernandez's game this year -- he hasn't attempted more than three steals in any month, and he's now 5-for-7 on the basepaths. The outfielder has added a decent .259/.312/.444 slash line with nine home runs, 33 RBI, 28 runs scored, 14 doubles and a triple through 61 contests. He's hitting .242 (8-for-33) so far in July.