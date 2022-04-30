Hernandez (oblique) took live batting practice Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hernandez took part in a full workout while hitting off a pitching machine Friday, and he faced live competition for the first time a day later. The 29-year-old will likely require a rehab assignment before he's cleared to rejoin the Blue Jays, but the team is hopeful that he'll be available for the team's upcoming series in Cleveland, which begins Thursday.

More News