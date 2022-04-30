Hernandez (oblique) took live batting practice Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hernandez took part in a full workout while hitting off a pitching machine Friday, and he faced live competition for the first time a day later. The 29-year-old will likely require a rehab assignment before he's cleared to rejoin the Blue Jays, but the team is hopeful that he'll be available for the team's upcoming series in Cleveland, which begins Thursday.
