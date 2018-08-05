Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Takes seat in series finale
Hernandez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Hernandez turned in his third three-strikeout performance in five games Saturday and will be given a mental day off. The recent contact woes aren't expect to result in Hernandez losing hold of a near-everyday role in the outfield, though it illustrates the batting-average risk the 25-year-old carries.
