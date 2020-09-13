Hernandez (oblique) took swings off to the side during the Blue Jays' batting-practice session prior to Sunday's game against the Mets, Arash Madani of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The activity is another small step forward for Hernandez, who hit off a tee Saturday. The Blue Jays remain unwilling to put a timeline on his return from the 10-day injured list, but the team is seemingly maintaining hope that he'll be ready to go well before the regular season ends Sept. 27.
