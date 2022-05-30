Hernandez didn't start Sunday against the Angels due to a minor hip injury, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.

Although Hernandez wasn't in the starting lineup Sunday, he came off the bench and went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a walk. It's encouraging that he was on the field for the final few innings of Sunday's win, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Tuesday's series opener against the White Sox.

