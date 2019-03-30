Hernandez will start in left field and hit third Saturday against the Tigers.

Heading into spring training, Hernandez looked like a candidate to fill a platoon role in 2019, but he'll open the regular season with three starts in as many games. Meanwhile, both Billy McKinney and Randal Grichuk have sat out once apiece, suggesting that Hernandez may retain a playing-time edge over both for now. In order to maintain a regular spot for the balance of the campaign, however, Hernandez will have to avoid the prolonged swoons that marred an up-and-down 2018 season.