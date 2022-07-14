Hernandez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

Hernandez took Zack Wheeler deep for a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning and then later another two-run homer off Bubby Rossman in the eighth. The two long balls have his season total up to 11 and he now owns a five game hit streak. Over those contests, Hernandez has gone 8-for-19 with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, three runs and two stolen bases. Hernandez is now batting .267 with 11 home runs, 39 RBI, 30 runs and five stolen bases over 247 at-bats in 65 games this year.