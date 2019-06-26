Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Wears golden sombrero
Hernandez went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.
It's the second time this season the 26-year-old has donned the golden sombrero. Hernandez's power potential continues to earn him chances with the Jays, but his .205/.273/.368 slash line and 30.2 percent strikeout rate through 55 games with only seven homers and 24 RBI should keep him far away from most fantasy lineups.
