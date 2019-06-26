Hernandez went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

It's the second time this season the 26-year-old has donned the golden sombrero. Hernandez's power potential continues to earn him chances with the Jays, but his .205/.273/.368 slash line and 30.2 percent strikeout rate through 55 games with only seven homers and 24 RBI should keep him far away from most fantasy lineups.

More News
Our Latest Stories