Hernandez (oblique) is scheduled to take swings against a high-velocity machine Thursday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Hernandez was able to take part in batting practice Tuesday, but it sounds like he only saw soft-toss pitches during his time at the plate. Facing off against higher-speed pitching will mark an important step forward for Hernandez, who appears to be coming along well in his recovery from the oblique strain, as he was able to run the bases again as part of his workout Wednesday. While Hernandez isn't expected to require a minor-league rehab assignment if he can take live batting practice without issue, manager Charlie Montoyo noted that he doesn't expect the 29-year-old to be back in the lineup for this weekend's series with the Astros. The Blue Jays' plans could change, however, if Hernandez experiences no discomfort while swinging the bat Thursday.