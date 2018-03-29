Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Will open season in minors
The Blue Jays optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Hernandez's chances of cracking the Opening Day roster as anything more than a backup in the outfield likely came to an end when the Blue Jays acquired veterans Curtis Granderson and Randal Grichuk in January. The 25-year-old at least made the Blue Jays think twice about demoting him by slashing .358/.386/.698 with four home runs in the spring, and if he carries over that performance to Buffalo early on in the season, Toronto would have a tough time justifying keeping him in the minors for long.
