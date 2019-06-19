Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Won't start Wednesday
Hernandez (wrist) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Hernandez left Monday's game with a sprained left wrist and did not play a part in Tuesday's contest. It's not clear if he'll be available off the bench Wednesday. Randal Grichuk remains the starter in center field in his absence, with Brandon Drury starting in right.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Remains day-to-day•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Absent Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Suffers sprained wrist•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Blasts two homers•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Day off Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Locked in as starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...