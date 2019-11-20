Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Added to 40-man roster
Hatch was added to the Blue Jays' 40-man roster Wednesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Hatch was dealt to the Blue Jays in 2019, and his addition to the 40-man roster will shield him from the Rule 5 draft. Over 135.1 innings at the Double-A level last season, the 25-year-old posted a 4.12 ERA with a 127:39 K:BB.
