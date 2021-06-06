Hatch (elbow) resumed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, pitching two scoreless innings while allowing no hits and one walk in a 29-pitch start.

After opening the season on the 60-day injured list with an inflamed right elbow, Hatch began his rehab assignment at Buffalo on May 20 with a three-inning start. According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca, Hatch was omitted from Buffalo's pitching schedule for the next three weeks due to "mild tightness in his side," but he's apparently overcome that issue. He'll now turn his focus to building up his innings over his subsequent rehab outings, as Toronto views the 26-year-old right-hander as a potential option for the big-league rotation this season.