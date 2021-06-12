Hatch threw two shutout innings while striking out three Friday in a rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
While Hatch was statistically effective in this outing, he needed 51 pitches to get through two frames, which put him at his pitch count and ended his night. He will likely need at least one more rehab start before he could be an option to join the big-league rotation.
