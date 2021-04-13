Hatch (elbow) will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He has been sidelined all season with a right elbow impingement, but it's encouraging to see his throwing program picking up. It remains to be seen if Hatch will be stretched out as a starter or if he will join the big-league bullpen once fully healthy.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Resumes throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Heads to injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: No UCL issues•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Dealing with inflammation•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Slated for additional imaging•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Exits Wednesday's spring game•