Hatch was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
Hatch will make his season debut as the starter in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Tampa Bay. The right-hander has made 12 starts in Buffalo this year and has posted a 5.12 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 63.1 innings.
