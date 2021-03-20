Hatch has been diagnosed with mild right elbow inflammation, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Hatch underwent an MRI after leaving Wednesday's spring game against the Yankees with a right elbow issue. The Blue Jays are still gathering information on his injury, and the right-hander doesn't yet have a timetable for his return.
