Hatch was traded from the Cubs to the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for David Phelps, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

In his second season at Double-A, Hatch has posted a 4.59 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with a 93:37 K:BB across 100 innings. He's served as a starting pitcher during his first three seasons of minor-league action. Following Tuesday's deal, he'll likely report to Double-A New Hampshire.