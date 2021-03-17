Hatch exited Wednesday's spring game against the Yankees in the top of the third inning with an apparent elbow injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Hatch started Wednesday's Grapefruit League game and allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three over two scoreless innings to begin the contest. However, he pointed at his elbow/forearm area in the top of the third inning and left the game with a trainer. The severity of his injury is unclear, and it's not yet known whether the issue will impact his availability for Opening Day.