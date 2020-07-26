Hatch did not allow a hit, but walked two and struck out three across 2.1 scoreless innings Sunday against the Rays.

Hatch walked a pair of batters in the first frame, but managed to force a ground out to escape any damage. He worked effectively from there, not allowing another baserunner prior to being pulled from the game. Hatch had an impressive outing and may stick on the roster as a reliever, though it's expected that his time in the rotation will be short-lived due to the impending promotion of Nate Pearson.