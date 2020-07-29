The Blue Jays aren't ruling out moving to a six-man rotation, but for now Hatch, Anthony Kay and Ryan Borucki are on the outside looking in, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

With Nate Pearson joining the rotation Wednesday, that makes five, so it's unclear when Hatch's next start will come. He looked pretty excellent in his first MLB start last week in Tampa Bay, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings while striking out three. For now he will be available for length out of the bullpen or as a spot starter.