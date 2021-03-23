Hatch's elbow discomfort isn't tied to his UCL, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Elbow issues are always worrisome for a pitcher, but it looks as though Hatch has avoided the worst-case scenario. The Blue Jays remain hopeful that he won't miss too much time.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Dealing with inflammation•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Slated for additional imaging•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Exits Wednesday's spring game•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Preparing as starter•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Grabs first win•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: In mix for spot starts•