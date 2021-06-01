Manager Charlie Montoyo said Tuesday that Hatch (elbow) isn't close to making his return, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hatch was scheduled to make his second rehab start in late May, but he's gotten some extra days off since he was experiencing cramping after his first outing, per Nicholson-Smith. It's not yet clear when the right-hander will be able to get back on the mound for Triple-A Buffalo.

