Hatch is viewed as a starter heading into the upcoming season, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Hatch was exclusively a starter in the minors but appeared out of the bullpen in 16 of his 17 outings as a rookie last season. His 2.73 ERA in 26.1 innings looked quite strong on the surface, but it seems in large part attributable to an unsustainable .232 BABIP, as it came with a mediocre combination of a 21.1 percent strikeout rate and an 11.9 percent walk rate. It's far from guaranteed that he'll earn a rotation spot to start the season, but it appears as though he'll at least be in the mix.