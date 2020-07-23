Hatch made Toronto's 30-man roster.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Hatch has never pitched above Double-A. The 25-year-old righty logged a 2.80 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 34:2 K:BB in 35.1 innings (six starts) at Double-A after getting traded to the Blue Jays from the Cubs in last year's deadline deal that sent David Phelps to Chicago. He had a 51.1 percent groundball rate over that stretch, which was easily a career best, due to an increase in cutter and changeup usage. The Jays could deploy Hatch in multi-inning relief stints if they intend to continue developing him as a long-term starter.