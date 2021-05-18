Hatch (elbow) is scheduled to make a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Buffalo.
Buffalo plans to deploy Hatch in a tandem start with Jacob Waguespack, so expect the 26-year-old right-hander to cover around 3-to-4 innings before exiting the game. The outing marks Hatch's first of the season, as he's been on the mend from a right elbow impingement since late March. Hatch will likely need to complete at least two or three rehab starts at Buffalo before the Blue Jays consider bringing him back from the 60-day injured list.