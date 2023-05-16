site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Recalled from Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Toronto recalled Hatch from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Hatch will join the Blue Jays' bullpen ahead of the second game of their big four-game series against the Yankees. He had posted a 4.91 ERA and 28:12 K:BB through 22 innings this season at Triple-A.
