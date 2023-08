Toronto recalled Hatch from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 28-year-old right-hander will replace Nate Pearson in the Blue Jays' bullpen ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Orioles. Hatch holds a career 5.28 ERA and 43:25 K:BB in 44.1 innings of work at the major-league level.