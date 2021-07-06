Hatch (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Htch had been on the 60-day injured list since the start of the regular season due to right elbow inflammation, but he had been on a rehab assignment since May 20, and he built up to five innings during his most recent appearance. Across six rehab starts, the right-hander posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 19.1 innings. He'll remain at Triple-A Buffalo now that he's healthy, but he could be an option to join the Blue Jays at some point.