Hatch was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
The 26-year-old was reinstated from the 60-day injured list July 6 and was immediately sent to Triple-A, but he'll now join the Blue Jays in hopes of making his season debut in the majors. Hatch and Anthony Kay are in the mix to start Tuesday versus the Red Sox in place of Alex Manoah (back), who landed on the injured list.
