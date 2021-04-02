Hatch (elbow) resumed throwing Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hatch left a mid-March start with elbow inflammation but has seemingly avoided any serious issues. He'll have to build his arm strength back up, and his return date still isn't clear, but he doesn't appear to be lined up for an extended absence.
