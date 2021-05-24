Hatch (elbow) is scheduled to make his second rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Hatch will presumably get the green light to work deeper into Wednesday's outing after he was capped at three innings and 43 pitches in his 2021 debut May 20 versus Worcester. The right-hander acquitted himself well in the outing, throwing 29 pitches for strikeouts while whiffing four and limiting Worcester to two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks. Hatch will likely need one additional rehab start after Wednesday before Toronto decides whether he's fit to return from the 60-day injured list.