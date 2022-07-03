Hatch was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
It was difficult to envision Hatch sticking around with the big-league team after he was clobbered for 10 earned runs on 12 hits in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays. Hatch was replaced on the active roster by Trevor Richards (neck). Given he has an ERA north of 5.00 with Buffalo too, Hatch could be a DFA candidate around the trade deadline.
